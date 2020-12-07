MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 319,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,092,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

