MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of MTS Systems worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

