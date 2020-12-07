Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.14% of Nelnet worth $72,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $69.32 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

