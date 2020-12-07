NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider William Bonello Sells 8,000 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NEO stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,599.80 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

