New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $33.72 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

