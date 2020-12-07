Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Newmark Group by 396.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

NMRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

