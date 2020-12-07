News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in News were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of News by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 549,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,742 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.67 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.