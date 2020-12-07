Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 207.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $31.44 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

