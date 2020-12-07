O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,420 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NASDAQ:SBSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after acquiring an additional 643,330 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,347,000.

SBSW opened at $14.51 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

