O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18,300.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG stock opened at $605.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.17 and a 200-day moving average of $480.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

