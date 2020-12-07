O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,588 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

