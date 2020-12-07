O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2,857.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.