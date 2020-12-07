O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 88,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Baozun by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $38.34 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 86 Research began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

