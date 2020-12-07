O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 482,609 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

