O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160 in the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

