O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PetroChina in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.97.

Shares of PTR opened at $31.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27, a PEG ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $1.2636 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

