O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after acquiring an additional 140,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after acquiring an additional 217,691 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,258,000 after acquiring an additional 338,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,070. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

