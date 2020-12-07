O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 577.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKOH stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $398.79 million, a P/E ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 1.54. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

