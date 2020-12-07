O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after buying an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

