O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

