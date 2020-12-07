O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

