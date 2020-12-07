O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 891.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 395.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBN stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.76. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

