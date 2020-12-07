O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,389 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Newmark Group by 396.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

