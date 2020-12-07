O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

