O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $121.69 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

