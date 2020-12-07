O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackbaud by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 142,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blackbaud by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blackbaud by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

