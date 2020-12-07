O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $386.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.