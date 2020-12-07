O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $265.24 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $267.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.