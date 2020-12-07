O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $807.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.