OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.76 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

