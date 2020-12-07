Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

OTIS stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

