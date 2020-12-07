Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth $209,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

