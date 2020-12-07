Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $41.25 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

