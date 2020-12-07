PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,247,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 680,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 296,513 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 133,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

