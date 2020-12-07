Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $599,243.36 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $599,243.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $927,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04.

On Monday, October 5th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $570,333.41.

On Monday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a PE ratio of -80.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $139.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

