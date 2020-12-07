Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pentair by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pentair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pentair by 49.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 83,587 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.