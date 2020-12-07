Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Sells $289,080.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRFT opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $9,514,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $6,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $3,596,000.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

