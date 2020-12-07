Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

