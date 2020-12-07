Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter.

PIPR stock opened at $96.06 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $97.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

