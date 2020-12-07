Point View Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

