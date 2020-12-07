Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 189.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.