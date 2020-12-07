Private Wealth Group LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 355.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

