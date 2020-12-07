Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $199,485.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,166,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $961,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $476,025.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

