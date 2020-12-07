ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 97.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD opened at $109.15 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

