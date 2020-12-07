Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

