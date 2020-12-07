Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

