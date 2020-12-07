PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by CL King

CL King cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

PVH stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

