Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

OLLI stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

