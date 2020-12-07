QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QAD were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QAD by 44.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in QAD by 10.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,356.36 and a beta of 1.08. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $63.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

