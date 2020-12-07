Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,088 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.04% of Quotient Technology worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 524,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 93,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUOT opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $776.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on QUOT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

